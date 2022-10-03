Prescribed Burn Management Class

You can become a Prescribed Burn Manager through a class offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Landowners, land managers, and contractors are invited to harness the power of prescribed fire to both achieve their land-management goals and benefit native plants and wildlife through the updated training – Prescribed Burning for Missouri Land Managers.

Through the program, participants will learn to manage a burn that is it is conducted under a prescription of specified environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity, fuel moisture, wind speed and direction. This is a self-paced three-hour online prescribed burn course followed by an all-day field exercise to demonstrate skills learned. The cost of the program is $25 for the online course, but the cost may be covered through a coupon or agency code from an MDC private land conservationist.

Learn more from MDC about prescribed fire, prescribed burn certification classes, field exercises, and more at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/prescribed-fire.

