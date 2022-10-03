CHS College Fair

The annual Career and College Fair is Thursday at the Chillicothe High School. Cindy Baker from the High School says it is an opportunity for Juniors, Seniors, and their parents to visit with representatives from schools and the military.

Baker encourages those attending to register or an app that will help with gathering information about the schools.

While this is primarily for High School juniors and seniors. Adults interested in learning about higher education opportunities are welcome.

