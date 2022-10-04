Buggy Driver Injured In Grundy County Crash

A crash in Grundy County involving an Amish buggy left the buggy driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers responded to the crash on Route C, 3 miles west of Spickard, at 7:35 am. According to the report, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jinnifer N Shuler of Spickard was eastbound and struck the rear of the buggy. The buggy driver, 36-year-old Menno M Hostetler of Spickard, was ejected and had moderate injuries. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment. The buggy was demolished. Shuler was not injured.

Share this: Tweet



