Buggy Driver Injured In Grundy County Crash

A crash in Grundy County involving an Amish buggy left the buggy driver with moderate injuries.  State Troopers responded to the crash on Route C, 3 miles west of Spickard, at 7:35 am.  According to the report, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jinnifer N Shuler of Spickard was eastbound and struck the rear of the buggy.  The buggy driver, 36-year-old Menno M Hostetler of Spickard, was ejected and had moderate injuries.  He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.  The buggy was demolished.  Shuler was not injured.

