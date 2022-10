Two arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department resulted in bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

34-year-old Andrew John Orton of Fulton was booked Monday for alleged Burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only.

52-year-old Marty James Thorne was arrested by deputies on Sunday for alleged stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is held with no bond allowed.

Share this: Tweet