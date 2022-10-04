Hallow-Read Challenge At Library

The Livingston County Library is hosting a Hallow-Read contest. This adult reading contest is through their “Beanstack app.” Kirsten Mouton from the library says the reading challenge runs through October 31st.

She says there are also some activities that can be completed to earn badges.

Mouton says those that earn 10 badges will be entered in a drawing.

To find out more, call the library at 664-646-0547.

In addition to the Beanstack app, paper logs can be used to track your reading time.

