The Chillicothe Rotary Club is raising funds and awareness in their fight to end Polio. Pam Jarding says the local club’s “End Polio Now” campaign is called Purple Pinkie Donuts.

The cost is $25 a dozen

The donut orders are due before October 17th and will be delivered on World Polio Day – Monday, October 24th. Orders can be placed by following this link

She says they are also doing a cookie sale.

If you have questions, contact Pam Jarding at 816-806-8194.

