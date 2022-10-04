CHS Softball Wins 6-0 Over Bishop LeBlond

The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down Bishop LeBlond 6-0 on Monday night to improve to 21-6 on the season. The game was very tight up until the top of the sixth inning where the Lady Hornets blew the door open.

CHS tallied four runs in the fourth inning behind RBIs from Tatum Palmer, Katelynn Fleener, and Kirsten Dunn. Kinlei Boley and Kirsten Dunn both finished the game with multiple hits for the Lady Hornets.

Boley dominated on the mound for Chillicothe. She gave up just two hits in seven innings, while striking out nine and walking zero.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Wednesday night when they play at Benton at 5 pm. They are also in action on Thursday night when they play at the University of Missouri in a rematch of the 2021 State Championship Game against Blair Oaks at 6 pm.

