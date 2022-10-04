Chillicothe High School Volleyball Wins Pink Out Game In 3 Sets

The Chillicothe High School Volleyball team took down Trenton in three sets on Monday in the annual Pink Out Game. All proceeds from the game were donated to a local Chillicothe cancer support group.

The Lady Hornets won set one 25-6, set two 25-18, and won the final set 25-4. Ava Leamer had 10 kills, Lyla Beetsma had 9 kills, Anna Fisher had 9 serving aces, Delanie Kieffer had 8 digs, and Jessica Reeter had 18 assists.

The JV and C Teams both won in two sets. The JV team won 25-20 and 25-7, and then C Team won 25-8 and 25-8.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Lafayette at 5 pm.

Share this: Tweet



