Chillicothe Girls Tennis Wins Team District Semifinal

The Chillicothe High School Girls Tennis team once again hosted the Trenton Bulldogs, but this time to claim a spot in the District Championship game on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets came away with a 5-0 team win.

The team started with powerful Doubles play, winning all three match-ups:

Carpenter and BeVelle beat Soriano and Leininger 8-4

Washburn and Garr beat Voorhies and Hall 8-0

Kieffer and Crowe beat Wright and Lee 8-3

In Singles, all six Chillicothe players were up in their matches by at least one set, but only two athletes finished their matches before play was called:

Garr beat Voorhies 1-6, 6-0 (tie break 10-3)

Washburn beat Leininger 6-1, 6-0

The Lady Hornets play tomorrow at 4 pm in Kirksville for the District Championships.

