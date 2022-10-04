Chillicothe Girls Tennis Wins Team District Semifinal
The Chillicothe High School Girls Tennis team once again hosted the Trenton Bulldogs, but this time to claim a spot in the District Championship game on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets came away with a 5-0 team win.
The team started with powerful Doubles play, winning all three match-ups:
Carpenter and BeVelle beat Soriano and Leininger 8-4
Washburn and Garr beat Voorhies and Hall 8-0
Kieffer and Crowe beat Wright and Lee 8-3
In Singles, all six Chillicothe players were up in their matches by at least one set, but only two athletes finished their matches before play was called:
Garr beat Voorhies 1-6, 6-0 (tie break 10-3)
Washburn beat Leininger 6-1, 6-0
The Lady Hornets play tomorrow at 4 pm in Kirksville for the District Championships.