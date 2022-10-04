Chula Man Arrested Following Incident With A Handgun

A Chula man was arrested Sunday following an incident in Chula. The report states a deputy responded to an incident where a bag containing a firearm was dropped at a location in Chula and the person created a disturbance. The report states a handgun was allegedly taken without permission from a home where the suspect was staying. The deputy arrested 52-year-old Marty James Thorne of Chula for alleged stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Share this: Tweet



