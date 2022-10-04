Annie’s Project Offered By MU Extension

Women involved in agriculture can learn to strengthen their farming operations through a program offered by the University of Missouri Extension. The program is intended to provide women with education in production, market, financial, legal, and human risk management.

Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.

The course will be offered on Tuesdays, October 18th to November 22nd, from 6:30 – 9:00 pm. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals.

To register visit: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1663702009.

For questions or more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.

