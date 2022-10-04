Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Monday at 9:05 am, Troopers in Ray County arrested 21-year-old Joseph D Grieme of Carrollton for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, no valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid plates, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.

Monday at 11:35 am in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Michael T Watson of Kansas City on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic citation. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Monday at about 8:00 pm, Troopers in Chariton County arrested 52 year old Troy L Dell of Marceline for alleged DWI – Drugs and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.

Share this: Tweet



