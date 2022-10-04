Chillicothe Police Reports

The Chillicothe Police Department reports for Friday – Monday include several investigations and arrests. Some of the items in the report include:

Monday: 109 calls

4:36 am, Officers assisted a Livingston County Deputy on an investigation in the county where an individual was observed tampering with a motor vehicle. The subject was arrested by the Sheriff’s Department and Officers returned to the City.

8:20 am, Officer checking a suspicious vehicle in the 10 block of Brunswick. Vehicle was stopped for expired tag and driver issued citation for being Suspended/Revoked.

Sunday: 50 calls

1:25 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of E. Polk St., on a well-being check. Officers gained entry into a home by a family member and discovered a 62-year-old woman had died. No evidence of a crime. The death appeared to be from natural causes.

03:05 p.m., Officers took a walk-in report of a sex crime. The investigation is continuing.

10:29 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop located on N. Washington St. near Clay St. for a minivan speeding. During the investigation, Officers discovered the driver was suspended and was arrested. The subject was later released with citations.

Saturday: 70 calls

08:06 a.m., Officers took a report of a sexual assault. The information was forwarded to the detective team. The investigation is ongoing.

09:11 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Fair St. and Springhill Rd. in reference to a traffic crash. No injuries were reported.

07:32 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop located on N. Washington St. near Fairway Dr. for a vehicle displaying an expired license plate. During the investigation, Officers arrested a 31-year-old man who was driving while intoxicated and was suspended. The subject was released with citations.

Friday: 101 calls

08:06 a.m., Officers took a walk-in report of a vehicle being broken into between the hours of 07:30 PM and 07:30 AM. Investigation ongoing.

08:16 a.m., Officers took a walk-in report of identity theft. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

09:25 a.m., Officers were conducting a business check at 1000 Graves St. when an officer recognized a person who was trespassed. During the investigation, Officers discovered the person had shoplifted and was arrested.

01:09 p.m., A reporting party calling to notify a person who had a warrant was walking near Webster St. and Cherry St. That person was arrested and realeased with a court date.

03:44 p.m., Officers responded to Mohawk Rd. and Hwy 190 for a motor vehicle leaving the scene of a crash. No injuries were reported. Suspect was located and identified. The suspect was arrested, processed, and released.

08:52 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop located at Elm St. and Jackson. Upon investigation, the driver was revoked. The driver was processed and released.

