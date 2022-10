Kids versus grownups – head to head in competition at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library on October 13th. Beat The Parents is a program that Kattie Kerr says is based on a Netflix show “Brain Child.”

Some of the challenges will test senses, while others will test motor skills.

This is for school-age children up to 11 years old and a parent. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Youth Library at 660-646-0563.

Share this: Tweet