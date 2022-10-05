Troop H Tops In Border Wars-Top Cop

A Missouri team took the top prize as law enforcement officers in Missouri and Iowa participated in the “Border War – Top Cop Shooting Competition. The event tested the officers individually and in teams for their shooting ability with both hand gun and patrol rifle. This year’s competition includes teams from Missouri Highway Patrol Troops H and C, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Cameron Police. And from Iowa, a team of Police and Deputies from Decatur County.

In the first year of the event, the Top Cop Trophy went to Troop H, while second place was the Iowa team.

