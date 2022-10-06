Girls Tennis Sectionals Schedule Set

The Chillicothe High School Girls Tennis Team will host Sectionals at the Danner Park Courts on Monday, October 10th at 10 am.

First round sectional play will be Chillicothe vs. Excelsior Springs on 3 courts and at the same time Lafayette Co vs Savannah on the other 3 courts. The 3 doubles teams will play first. Sectional Finals will commence approximately 1 hour after the completion of the Semi Finals on all 6 courts.

KCHI will provide stats, results, and updates as neccessary.

