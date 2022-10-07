FREEZE Warning For Saturday Morning

Fall has arrived and the first FREEZE WARNING of the year is issued for the KCHI listening area. The National Weather Service issued the Freeze Warning from 1:00 am Saturday to 9:00 am, as temperatures are expected to drop to near or below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

The National Weather Services is recommending you take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

