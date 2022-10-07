Absentee Voting For November Election

If you are unable to make it to the polls for the November 8th election, Absentee ballots are available now. Those needing to cast an absentee ballot should contact the Livingston County Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, x3, between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm

If you need an absentee ballot mailed to you, you need to make the request no later than October 28th

Special arrangements for absentee voting can be made by contacting the Clerk’s office.

Those that would like to cast a ballot for the November 8th election must be registered to vote by October 12th

Share this: Tweet



