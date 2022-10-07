IRS Filing Extension Near Deadline

Did you file for an IRS extension to file your income taxes? If so, that extension ends on October 17th, at least for most taxpayers. The IRS says there are a few exceptions.

Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone. They typically have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due.

The IRS calls special attention to people hit by recent national disasters, including Hurricane Ian. Taxpayers with an IRS address of record in areas covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations have until November 15th or February 15th, depending on the disaster. Check the IRS disaster relief page for more information.

Free file and eFiling are still available for those that are still working on filing their return.

Share this: Tweet



