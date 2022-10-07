Chillicothe City Council Agenda For Monday
The Chillicothe City Council has a busy agenda when they meet Monday at City Hall. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm with the payment of bills and salaries. Under appearances,
- Chillicothe RII School Superintendent, Dan Wiebers – Bullet Resistant Control Laminate Proposal for Chillicothe Elementary School.
- Mayor Theresa Kelly Recommendation for a reappointment to the Chillicothe Housing Board and a new appointment to the Railroad Board.
- Police Chief Jon Maples – New Body Cam Demo and Discussion regarding Police Facility.
- City Administrator Roze Frampton – Ordinance Authorizing an extension to a towing service agreement.
- City Administrator Roze Frampton – Discussion on Ordinance and amending the Employee Handbook
A Closed executive session is also planned to follow the regular meeting.