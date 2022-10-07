CMS Softball Routs Kirksville 17-0 To Move To 13-0

CMS Softball improves their record to 13-0 after Thursday’s 17-0 win against Kirksville.

Landry was the winning pitcher for the Lady Hornets. The ace went seven innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, while striking out ten and walking one.

The girls had 15 hits with every player getting one. Bryleigh, Hope, Ellie, and Lexy all managed multiple hits for the Lady Hornets. Hope, Landry, and Lexy all had three RBIs. The Lady Hornets didn’t commit a single error in the field.

CMS Softball’s last game will be Monday at home against Trenton.

