Carl and Mina Corf are the 2022 inductees in the Livingston County Fair Hall of Fame. The awards was presented at the annual board meeting Thursday evening. The Corf’s Daughter, Carla Williams spoke about her parents. She says their involvement in 4H began in their own youth, and they became more involved as their children came of age.

Williams says that involvement continued through the years.

The family is honored with a plaque that is hung at the entrance of the Jenkins building at the fairgrounds.

Share this: Tweet



