MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of October 10th

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for the week of October 10th includes pothole patching at several locations across northwest Missouri and in the local counties.

Specific projects in the local counties include:

Caldwell County

I-35 – continued resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through October.

Carroll County

US 24 – continued resurfacing project from US 65 in Carrollton to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through October.

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

Route YY – Resurfacing project from Route J to Route M through Thursday

Route C – Resurfacing project from Route D to Route Z through Friday

Route Z – Resurfacing project from U.S Route 65 to the Livingston County line through November

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November.

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through late November.

Daviess County

I-35 – Bridge maintenance over the Grand River mile marker 74 to 74.6, Wednesday and Thursday

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, begins Monday and continues through December. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

