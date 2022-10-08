Three Bookings For Livingston County Law Enforcement

Three recent bookings are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report.

Thursday, 20-year-old Jonathan Taylor Meservey of Mooresville was booked into the Caldwell County Jail following a hearing in Livingston County Court for probation revocation on his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender. He will serve a four-year prison sentence.

Friday, 24-year-old Gage Logan Manley of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.

Thursday, 46-year-old Anissa Lyn Rhoton of Chillicothe was booked into the Harrison County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only

