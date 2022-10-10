Four Injured In Three Weekend Crashes

Three crashes in the area counties that were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left four injured.

Saturday:

At about 9:25 am in Carroll County, a single-car crash left a Colorado woman with minor injuries. Troopers report 31-year-old Lauren N Kiracofe was westbound on US 24 at County Road 335, when she ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.

At about 1:55 pm in Carroll County, a motorcycle crash left the driver, 55-year-old Ricky Covey of Hasty, Arkansas, with minor injuries. The report states Covey was westbound on Highway 10 and lost control. He ran off the right side of the road, ran into a bean field and his bike overturned. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, he was not wearing a helmet.

Sunday:

At about 2:45 am in Dekalb County, a single-vehicle crash on Hedge Road near Maysville left two injured. Troopers report 23-year-old Manuel R Montoya of Clarksdale was northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and struck the ditch and a fence. Montoya had minor injuries and his passenger, 21-year-old John A McFarland of Trenton had moderate injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene. McFarland refused treatment.

