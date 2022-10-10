Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.

Sunday:

At about 12:51 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Adhieu Telar of Milan for alleged DWI, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident. and failure to register a vehicle. He was processed and released.

At 1:15 am in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Quentin D Hughs of Gilman City for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At about 8:35 am in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Stephen M Nexdorf of Hamilton for alleged failure to appear on a Chillicothe warrant for alleged expired plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

