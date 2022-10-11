CHS Boys Soccer Gets 4th Win; Beats Savannah 3-1

The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team took down Savannah on Monday night 3-1. The Hornets outshot the Savages 18-8 on the evening.

Sam Reeter, Jonny Sanchez, and Jackson Reeter each scored a goal for the Hornets. The Reeter brothers each had an assist as well along with Wyatt Brandsgaard assisting the third goal.

Carson Steele was in net for Chillicothe and he saved seven of the eight shots that came his way.

The lone goal for Savannah was scored by Brighton Kurre.

Chillicothe Boys Soccer is back in action on Tuesday night at 5 pm at home against Lafayette. We will have a live broadcast of the game right here on KCHI.

