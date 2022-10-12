Three bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Sunday, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old George Logan Meinhardt of Kansas for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 and was amended to $5,000 cash only. He is held at Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sunday, Chillicothe Police arrested 30-year-old Shelbi Lynn Shira of Chillicothe for alleged stealing. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only. She is held at the Macon County Jail

Tuesday, 49-year-old Kelly Jane Frazier of Chillicothe was arrested by Livingston County deputies on a warrant for alleged 3rd-degree assault, 3rd-degree assault – special victim, and resisting arrest. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000 cash only.

