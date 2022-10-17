Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend shows three busy days, with more than 200 calls for service.

Friday, October 14th

07:55 a.m., Officers responded to Litton Rd. for a deer that was struck by a vehicle. Officers observed the deer alive, lying off the roadway and dispatched the deer.

10:29 a.m., Officers spoke with an individual for an ongoing investigation. The individual was subsequently arrested following the investigation. The female suspect was later released with citations for stealing.

06:55 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Martin St. in reference to a disturbance. Officers observed a heavily intoxicated female party who had fallen down.

07:23 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street and Business 36 in reference to a multi vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

10:26 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Clay St. and Walnut St. After further investigation, Officers located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and later released with a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, October 15th

05:10 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Martin St. for an assault in progress. Upon arrival and after further investigation Officers arrested a male for assault 4th degree. The male was later released.

09:50 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of W Business 36 Highway for a motor vehicle accident involving 2 vehicles. It was determined there were no injuries and the accident occurred on private property.

10:37 a.m., Officers assisted an agency outside of Livingston County with a drug investigation. Officers arrived in the 500 block of E Business 36. Officers went into a room where they located multiple items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. The male and female suspect were already in custody at the time for other drug charges.

7:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible stealing in the 100 block of Graves St.

10:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an unattended fire in the area of Missouri Ave. and Montgomery St. Officers responded and discovered the fire was in a burn pit and was being monitored by the owner.

Sunday, October 16th

4:16 p.m., Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile at the Chillicothe Police Department. Officers were advised the juvenile had returned home. The incident will be forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

5:33 p.m., Officers towed an unlicensed vehicle in the 1100 block of Elm St.

9:26 p.m., Officers took a report of found property in the 300 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy.

