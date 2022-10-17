Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend.

Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released.

At 10:15 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 46-year-old Jared J Fordyce of Harris for alleged DWI and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was processed and released,

Sunday, at about 2:30 am in Sullivan County, 32-year-old Coty J West of Milan was arrested for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

In Daviess County at about 12:09 pm, Troopers arrested 22-year-old Willondja M Jacques of Wichita, KS for alleged driving while suspended and on a Cooper County warrant for alleged speeding. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.

