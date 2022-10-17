City Pet License Forms To Arrive In CMU Billing

The City of Chillicothe is now licensing your dogs and cats for 2023. Chillicothe residents will see the registration form arrive in their CMU bills in the near future. City officials ask that you fill out the form provided and bring (or mail) it into City Hall along with proof of rabies vaccination and whether your pet is spayed or neutered.

The City of Chillicothe will only accept payment by cash or check.

A pet license is a way to make sure your pet is protected if they become lost. All pet registrations are tracked by the local police department. If your pet is wearing a tag the animal shelter will be able to reach you.

Pet licenses for the City of Chillicothe are due by the end of December.

