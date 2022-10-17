Sheriff’s Report For Early October

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several incidents and arrests

October 13th at 3:58 p.m. a deputy made a vehicle stop as the license plates were not matching the vehicle and discovered the driver was revoked or suspended. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Charles Robert Smith. They also discovered methamphetamine-related items containing alleged methamphetamine. Smith was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center facility. Bond was initially set at $25,000.

Most Wanted Updates:

Arrested October 05:

LCSO arrested Bryan Michael Flemming, 37, Chillicothe in the 400 block of Webster Street on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged 2 counts Non-Support. Flemming was held pending the posting of $1,000 bond.

Arrested October 11:

Tyler Gene Harper, 29, by authorities in Macon County on Livingston County arrest warrant(s) for alleged Possession of a

An additional arrest warrant was issued on August 22 for alleged Failure to Appear on alleged Non-Support-Total Arrears in Excess of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under an Order of Support. Bond set at $4,000 cash only.

Added October 12:

Tony Lee Cashatt, 57, Chillicothe, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for Alleged Probation Violation on the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Scott Keith Perschbacher, 57, Chillicothe wanted on two Livingston County arrest warrants for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance, bond set at $5,000 cash. And a warrant for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance and Attempted Stealing-$750 or MORE. Bond set on this warrant at $10,000 cash.

Added October 14:

Elizabeth Irene Lehmann, 20, Brookfield, wanted on Livingston County warrant for alleged Stealing-$750-or more, with bond set at $10,000.

Other Arrests:

October 04 at 9:20 a.m. a deputy arrested Natalie Dawn Lawson, 28, Chillicothe for alleged No Valid Operator’s License on a traffic stop. She was processed and released.

October 05, LCSO arrested Jason Heith Kelly, 39, Braymer when he surrendered posted the $10,000 bond on a warrant for alleged Assault-3rd degree.

October 06 LCSO arrested Stephanie Marie Brownsberger, 50, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on a charge of alleged Leaving Scene of Accident, bond set at $5,000 and a Livingston County warrant for alleged Probation Violation on original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $20,000.

