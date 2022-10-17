Suspect Held By Victim

A suspect in a vehicle theft was held at gunpoint by the victim. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigated the incident on October 3rd after receiving a report of the theft and actions by the victim at a location in the 9000 block of Highway 190.

Sheriff Steve Cox says 34-year-old John Andrew Orton was arrested. He had claimed he had a flat tire and pulled his vehicle onto the property. He refused to identify the person with him that allegedly stole the vehicle. The vehicle contained several stolen items owned by the victim of the auto theft. Several other items belonging to the property owner were also found near the vehicle.

Cox reports the van and other contents have not yet been recovered but are suspected to have gone to the St. Joseph area.

Orton was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged Burglary and Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.

Deputies are working to identify and potentially clear other crimes both in Livingston County and elsewhere, and to identify and charge others who had allegedly been with Orton that early morning.

Share this: Tweet



