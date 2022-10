As parents prepare their little ghouls and goblins for a night of trick-or-treating, the safety of those children should be at the top of the list. Jessica Trussell from the University of Missouri Extension has a few things to keep in mind.

Trussell says to make sure your child can be seen.

She says make-up is preferred over a mask but if a mask is worn, be sure your child can see and that they have others with them to help keep them safe.

Share this: Tweet