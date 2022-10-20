Two Crashes – Three Injured

A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

In Randolph County, a two-vehicle crash left two injured. State Troopers report the crash happened about 12:43 pm Wednesday on US 63, south of Clark. According to the report, 31-year-old Jeffifer R Baier of Clark was southbound and pulled into the path of another southbound vehicle driven by 41-year-old Matthew W Mauzey of Brookfield. Mauzey was not injured. Baier and her 4-year-old passenger had minor injuries and were taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

