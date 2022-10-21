Chillicothe Police Report

Eighty-nine calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

1:04 pm, Call from a care facility in the 1300 block of Monroe for a resident not returning from an appointment in the 1100 block of N. Washington Street. Officers eventually located the person in the 2400 block of Country Club Drive.

1:52 pm, an individual came to the PD to turn themselves in on a failure to appear warrant. They posted an appearance bond and were released with a new court date.

4:12 pm, Minor two-vehicle crash at Highway 36 and 65. No injuries were reported.

4:53 pm, Officers responded to the area of Bryan St. and Miller St. for an individual breaking a soccer goal post. The individual was identified as a juvenile male. They were brought to the PD where information was obtained for a report and they were then released to a relative.

Share this: Tweet



