Chillicothe Volleyball Advances To District Semifinals

Chillicothe Volleyball won on Thursday night in Savannah against the Savages in the 1st round of district play. This was the Lady Hornets’ 1st win in District play since 2016.

CHS won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-20. Savannah responded by winning set three 25-18, but the Lady Hornets closed the door on the match by winning set four 25-23.

Anna Fisher had 4 serving aces and Jessica Reeter had 34 setting assists. Lyla Beetsma had 12 kills and 17 digs.

Chillicothe is now 17-11 and will play in the District Semis Saturday night in Savannah against No. 1 seeded Benton at 5:15 pm.

