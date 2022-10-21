Chillicothe R-II Personnel Items

Hiring and resignation of support staff for the Chillicothe R-II School District were approved by the School Board this week.

Hirings include:

Justin Schmitz – CHS Custodian

Ashley Gauthier – CMS Paraprofessional

Shanda Feeney – CES Food Service – switched from Sub to Full time

Dennis Williams – Bus Driver – Sub

Matthew Callen – Head Girls Wrestling Coach

Resignations or retirements include:

Gabrielle Tiblow – CELC Paraprofessional

Norman Newbury – Bus Driver

Terrie Pollock – CES Food Service

Christina Shipp – CHS Paraprofessional

