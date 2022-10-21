Chillicothe R-II Personnel Items
Hiring and resignation of support staff for the Chillicothe R-II School District were approved by the School Board this week.
Hirings include:
Justin Schmitz – CHS Custodian
Ashley Gauthier – CMS Paraprofessional
Shanda Feeney – CES Food Service – switched from Sub to Full time
Dennis Williams – Bus Driver – Sub
Matthew Callen – Head Girls Wrestling Coach
Resignations or retirements include:
Gabrielle Tiblow – CELC Paraprofessional
Norman Newbury – Bus Driver
Terrie Pollock – CES Food Service
Christina Shipp – CHS Paraprofessional