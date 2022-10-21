CHS Football Takes Down Benton 46-14 To Clinch Homefield In District Opener

The Chillicothe Hornets Football team beat Benton by a score of 46-14 on Friday night. The win clinches homefield for the Hornets in round one of the District Tournament beginning next Friday at home.

Chillicothe got out to an early lead on a QB sneak touchdown from senior quarterback Griff Bonderer. Cayden Potter tacked on two first-half touchdowns as well to increase the Hornets’ lead to 21-0 late in the first half.

Right before half, Chillicothe was able to punch in another touchdown on a 20-yard passing touchdown from Bonderer to senior receiver Max Wagers to bring the lead to 27-0 at halftime.

Benton scored on its first drive of the second half on a 49-yard passing touchdown from sophomore quarterback Jaxson Rich to senior tight end Landon Stallsworth to cut the lead to 27-7.

Chillicothe extended its lead on the next possession with Potter’s third rushing touchdown of the night to make it 33-7. Another long passing touchdown for the Cardinals from Rich to Devon Hoffman made it 33-14.

Chillicothe closed the door on the game with two final touchdowns from Silas Midgyett. One from eight yards out and a big one from 65 yards out to bring the final score to 46-14.

The Hornets will play in round one of Districts next Friday at 7 pm at Jerry Litton Stadium. Opponent will be updated as soon as possible.

