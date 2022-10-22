Human Trafficking Conference

Human Trafficking was the topic of discussion as representatives from Homeland Security, the Midwest Cybercrimes Unit, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, and the Livingston County Health Center gathered to share information with the community. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says Human Trafficking affects the lives of someone you know.

For children and teens, Burchett says open communication and monitoring, including phones, is important.

The Health Center will share on its website, the “Blue Campaign” pamphlet from Homeland Security. This is information for businesses to help identify Human Trafficking and how it can be reported.

