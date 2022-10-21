Trenton Council Agenda
Two ordinances will be considered by the Trenton City Council at their meeting Monday. The Council session begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall and is also available via zoom.
An ordinance will be presented for a grant agreement for a drainage study at the Trenton Airport
An ordinance will be considered for a Master Services Agreement with MPUA for utility services.
New Business includes:
Considerations for a lead service line policy
Consider allowing a credit for flush water for water districts
Consider a commercial driver’s license waiver
Discussion on a police car price increase
Discuss a MoDOT grant for radar guns
A Discussion on MIRMA insurance at the airport.
No executive session is planned for this meeting.