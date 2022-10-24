Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 223 calls for service from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:

Friday

10:52 AM Officers were called about a possible missing person out of Kentucky. The adult subject was located and claimed to be avoiding contact with their family.

11:07 AM Officers responded to the intersection of E Jackson and Chicago for a two-vehicle crash. One driver was cited for failing to yield. No injuries were reported

11:08 AM Officers responded to the intersection of Elm and Webster for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the striking vehicle was cited for failing to yield and failing to provide proof of insurance. One vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported

07:49 PM Officers arrested a person that turned themselves in on a traffic warrant. They posted bond and were released.

08:23 PM Officers responded to a disturbance near the intersection of Bryan and Cherry, which resulted in the arrest of a woman for assault. She was processed, cited and released.

Saturday

01:28 AM Officers responded to the 400 block of Locust Street for a drunken dispute that was developing into a fight. Upon arrival, officers were advised the instigator had already left the area.

11:27 AM Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves for a two-vehicle crash where the striking vehicle had left the scene.

03:49 PM Officers responded to the 300 block of E Jackson for a 4-wheeler that was on fire in the roadway. The fire was out before firefighters arrived

09:37 PM Officers located a man with multiple warrants in the 700 block of Vine. The man retreated into an abandoned home and barricaded themselves. The man claimed to be armed with multiple guns and threatened to harm others as well as himself. Negotiators were called in, but the man refused to surrender and forced officers to enter the home. During the arrest, the man resisted officers but was taken into custody. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and new charges of resisting arrest.

Sunday

05:20 AM Officers discovered an abandoned accident scene on US 36 near the East city limits. Officers could smell intoxicants from within the open car, which was sitting in the median but no driver could be located. The vehicle was towed and the investigation will continue.

08:17 AM Officers took a report of stolen power tools from a construction sight in the 2500 block of N Fair. Investigation to continue.

01:26 PM Officers took a report of stolen lawn equipment from the 1300 block of Edgewood Drive.

06:16 PM Officers checked a report of ATVs driving in the 1800 block of Rinehart. The drivers were located and were found to be juveniles. Parents were advised.

