Carrollton Man Injured In Rollover Crash

A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened Monday at about 12:55 pm on US 65, just south of Route M. According to the report, 31-year-old Timothy S Lightfoot of Carrollton was northbound and attempted to pass another northbound vehicle. He lost control, went off the left side of the road, and his car overturned. Lightfoot was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.

