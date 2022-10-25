Carrollton Man Injured In Rollover Crash

A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries.  State Troopers report the crash happened Monday at about 12:55 pm on US 65, just south of Route M.  According to the report, 31-year-old Timothy S Lightfoot of Carrollton was northbound and attempted to pass another northbound vehicle.  He lost control, went off the left side of the road, and his car overturned.  Lightfoot was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  He was wearing a safety belt.

