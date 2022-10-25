Chip Seal Schedule – As Weather Permits
As weather allows, the schedule for the City of Chillicothe’s Chip Seal will continue this week. The street department will be notifying residents who will be affected and will ask that they have all vehicles off the streets. Once the chip and seal is put into place, it can be driven on immediately.
The list of streets below for Chip and Seal includes 28 segments and the date they anticipate they will be working on them
Section #1 Oct 21st, Oct 24 st, Oct 25 th
Walnut from Jackson to Webster
Fairway from Fair to Washington
Country Club Drive from Fairway to Dorney
Dorney from Deringer to Country Club Drive
Borden from Dorney to Lambert
Fair from Dorney to Lambert
Forest from Irving to Windle
Windle from Walnut to Fair
Springhill from Edgewood to Miller
Edgewood from Polk to the Cemetery
Miller from Polk to Springhill
Tomahawk from Broken Arrow to Mohawk
Section #2 Oct 25th, Oct 26th, Oct 27 th
Clay from Martin to Boehner
Clay from Martin to Reynard
Boehner from Clay to Webster
Peacher from Clay to Webster
Webster from Jansen to Grandview
Webster from Peacher to Walnut
Woodrow from 3rd to Crescent
Hickory from third to the railroad tracks
Second from Washington to Wilson
Section # 3 Oct 26th, Oct 27th, & Oct 28th.
Webster from Vine to the railroad tracks
Fair from Washington to Wilson
Green from Samuel to the west end.
Commercial from Bridge to Jackson
East Street from Polk to Jackson
JFK from Comstock to Locust
And Eleventh from Elm to Trenton Street.