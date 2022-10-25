orth Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center Receives Re-Accreditation

North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center has been awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process. The National Children’s Alliance is the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the country, and awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership and denotes excellence in service provision.

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center must undergo a reaccreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards being updated in 2017, reaccreditation this year reflects the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice.

The Children’s Advocacy Center was established in 2003, and first accredited in 2004, with re-accreditation in 2010 and 2015. The organization provides services in Caldwell, Carroll, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan.

