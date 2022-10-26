Governor Parson To Visit Dewey School Thursday Morning

Teachers, students, and staff at Dewey School will be honored Thursday morning as Governor Mike Parson visit the school. Parson will make a few stops in the area.

At 10:15 am, Governor Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School

At 11:30 am, the Governor will participate in discussions on the teacher base pay increases at Meadville R-IV School District

At 12:45 pm, the Governor will participate in discussions on the teacher base pay increases at Mendon High School. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.

At 2:00 pm, the governor will be in Marceline to participate in an economic development ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Share this: Tweet



