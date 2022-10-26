Survey Available For Pershing State Historic Site Development

The public is invited to provide input for Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site’s conceptual development plan. Representatives from Missouri State Parks opened a 30-day comment period through Nov. 23, with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/cdp.

This survey kickstarts the conceptual development planning process. Input regarding the site’s recreational opportunities, infrastructure, and amenities will help guide the site’s future development.

For more information on conceptual development planning, please visit mostateparks.com/cdp or call Ryan Dunwoody, Planning Section Chief, at 573-751-8462.

Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site is located at 1100 Pershing Drive in Laclede.

