Be Aware Of Wildlife Near Roads

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is urging all drivers to use caution as they are seeing a lot of deer, raccoons, and other wildlife that have been struck by vehicles. Sheriff Steve Cox says deer are more active this time of year as farmers are out working and hunting season is upon us.

Peak times to see animals near the roads are early morning and late evening but can be any time of day/night.

If you strike a deer and no one is injured or property belonging to another is not damaged you are not required to have an accident report, simply contact your insurance agency. Otherwise contact the non emergency number for local law enforcement. If there are injuries, you can call 911.

Be cautious and stay safe!

