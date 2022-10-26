Livingston County Bookings

Two Bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Chillicothe Police booked 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance.  Bond is set at $15,000

Chillicothe Police booked 57-year-old Tony Lee Cashatt into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a probation violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.  Bond is set at $20,000

