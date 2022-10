The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team beat Savannah by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Sam Reeter had the lone goal on the night off of an assist from Gabe Hansen. Carson Steele pitched the shutout in net, saving 11 shots on goal while giving up no goals on the night.

The Hornets play the Savages again on Saturday at 11 am in the first round of the District tournament.

